Defending champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl wins individual dressage title at Paris Olympics

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — German rider Jessica von Bredow-Werndl has successfully defended her individual dressage title at the Paris Olympics. Compatriot Isabell Werth’s silver medal extended her equestrian record to 14 medals. Riding Dalera, the horse which also helped her win individual dressage gold at the Tokyo Games, Bredow-Werndl scored 90.093 percent on the way to winning the fourth Olympic gold medal of her career. Werth rode on Wendy at the Palace of Versailles and finished with 89.614. She helped Germany win the team dressage gold with Bredow-Werndl on Saturday. British rider Charlotte Fry secured bronze with 88.971 on Glamourdale.

