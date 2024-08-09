Defending champion Jessica Pegula advances to National Bank Open quarterfinals in Toronto

By The Associated Press
Jessica Pegula celebrates after winning the first set against Ashlyn Krueger at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Young]

TORONTO (AP) — Defending champion Jessica Pegula advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Friday, beating qualifier Ashlyn Krueger 6-2, 6-4 in windy conditions. The third-seeded Pegula, from nearby Buffalo, New York, took advantage of Krueger’s nine double faults. Last year in Montreal, Pegula beat Liudmila Samsonova in the final. In the night session, top-seeded faced No. 14 Diana Shnaider, and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka played Katie Boulter. In early matches, Taylor Townsend topped fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-1 and No. 8 Emma Navarro beat No. 11 Marta Kostyuk 7-5, 7-5. Amanda Anisimova advanced after No. 10 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia retired because of dizziness. Anisimova took the first set 6-2.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.