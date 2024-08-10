Defending champion Jannik Sinner advances in rain-delayed Montreal event

MONTREAL (AP) — Top-seeded defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Saturday, beating Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-4, 6-3 in the rain-delayed tournament. The Italian star was set to face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia on Saturday night. Rain washed out all play Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through. Sinner missed the Olympics because of tonsillitis after a quarterfinal loss at Wimbledon. Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy on Saturday night. Sebastian Korda of the United States, the winner last week in Washington, moved on to the quarterfinals after sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway withdrew because of illness.

