Defending champion Hurkacz out of Halle Open in dramatic tiebreaker as Rublev and Sinner advance

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner have reached the quarterfinals of the Halle Open as defending champion Hubert Hurkacz was eliminated after a dramatic final-set tiebreaker. Rublev won his second-round match with German wild card Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (6), 6-3 after turning around a 5-3 deficit in the first-set tiebreaker. He goes on to play Tallon Griekspoor after the Dutch player upset Hurkacz 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8). Griekspoor converted his fifth match point for the win and had to save match point at 8-7 down. Sinner needed nearly three hours to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

