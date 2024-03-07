Defending champion Golden Knights trying to fight out of slump in final stretch

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After yet another frustrating loss to an opponent hovering around the bottom of the standings, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy publicly criticized his team Monday night for a lack of effort. Vegas lost by a combined 13-5 at Buffalo (third from the bottom in the Atlantic Division) and at Columbus (last in the Metropolitan) to end a trip in which the Knights went 1-3-1 to continue their slide. They are 2-7-1 in their past 10 games. Cassidy didn’t back off his comments Wednesday, but made the point he was referring specifically to those losses to the Sabres and Blue Jackets. The Knights missed the playoffs two years ago after a series of injuries and a late-season slide, then won the championship last season.

