Defending champion Germany leads Paris Olympics qualifying for equestrian team dressage final

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Defending champion Germany has topped qualifying for the Paris Olympics team dressage final, led by Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and equestrian record holder Isabell Werth. Bredow-Werndl top-scored riding on Dalera with 82.065 over two days of the dressage Grand Prix test at the Palace of Versailles. Denmark’s Cathrine Dufour-Laudrup on Freestyle was next, followed by the seven-time Olympic gold medalist Werth with her new horse Wendy. Ten teams qualified for Saturday’s team final and 18 individual riders advanced to Sunday’s individual final.

