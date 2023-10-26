Defending champion England loses again to Sri Lanka at Cricket World Cup

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Defending champion England has endured yet another abject loss at the Cricket World Cup as an eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka left its hopes of advancing hanging by a slim thread. England crashed to 156 all out after opting to bat. That is its lowest World Cup total since 2003, and the lowest ODI score ever recorded at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara led the rout and took 3-35 in seven overs. Ben Stokes was the top scorer for England with 43 runs. Sri Lanka then coasted to victory with 24.2 overs to spare, finishing with 160-2. Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored attacking half-centuries.

