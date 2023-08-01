Defending champion Clemson picked to win the ACC again

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Defending Atlantic Coast Conference champion Clemson was picked to win its eighth league title in the past nine years. The Tigers came out on top in a vote of 176 media members in the poll released Tuesday. Clemson received 103 first-place votes to take the top spot with Florida State picked second. The ACC gave up its Atlantic and Coastal divisions this season with the top two finishers playing in the championship game next December. The Seminoles got 67 first-place votes. North Carolina was third, North Carolina State fourth, Miami fifth and Pittsburgh and Duke tied for sixth.

