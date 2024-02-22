Defending champion Cameron Norrie advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Cameron Norrie beat Tomás Barrios Vera of Chile 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Rio Open. The second-seeded Norrie needed just 26 minutes to take the first set of a match originally scheduled for a day earlier but postponed because of rain. The British player will face home favorite Thiago Seyboth Wild on Friday. The 82nd-ranked player advanced by beating Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to become the first Brazilian to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals since 2017.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.