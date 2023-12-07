Defending champion Argentina opens Copa América against Canada or Trinidad. US starts with Bolivia

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Argentina opens next year’s Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 in Atlanta and the U.S. starts by playing Bolivia three days later at Arlington, Texas. Argentina faces Chile at East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 25 in a repeat of the 2016 final at MetLife Stadium and closes Group A four days later against Peru at Miami Gardens, Florida, also site of the final on July 14. The U.S. plays Panama at Atlanta on June 27 and finishes Group C against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri, on July 1

