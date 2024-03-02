Defending champion Alex de Minaur advances to Mexican Open final where he will meet Casper Ruud

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Defending champion Alex de Minaur advanced to the final of the Mexican Open when Jack Draper retired in the third set. The third-seeded Australian won the first set 6-3, dropped the second 6-2 and was leading 4-0 in the third when Draper, who was visibly diminished physically, called it quits. De Minaur will play the final against Casper Ruud, who pulled off an upset by beating second-seeded Holger Rune 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the late match..The 25-year-old de Minaur won his ninth straight match in Mexico and became the first defending champion to reach the Acapulco final since David Ferrer in 2013.

