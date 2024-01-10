Defending champion Adam Siao Him Fa leads European figure skating championships after short program

KAUNAS, Lithuania (AP) — Adam Siao Him Fa is on track to retain his European figure skating title after taking the lead in the men’s short program while two key rivals struggled. Lukas Britschgi is in second place for Switzerland on 91.17 ahead of Friday’s free skate and Estonian skater Aleksandr Selevko was a surprise third on 90.05 at the championships. Last year’s silver medalist Matteo Rizzo was sixth and Kevin Aymoz was eliminated entirely in 31st. Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia took the lead after the pairs short program in their first season together. The 18-year-old Metelkina and 21-year-old Berulava scored 71.30 points for the lead.

