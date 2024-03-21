Defending champ Virginia wins the first event at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defending champion Virginia won the first event of the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships, and Florida took the first-day lead. The Cavaliers opened the meet by capturing the 200-yard medley relay, an event they won last year, with a time of 1-minute, 31.58-seconds, almost a second-and-a-half ahead of Ohio State. Florida was third for its first top-three finish since 2014. The Gators won the only other final of the day, the 800-yard freestyle relay for the sixth time in program history and the first title since 1989. Florida finished with a time of 6:48.59, with Tennessee second in 6:53.43 and Virginia fourth. That gave Florida a 72-70 lead over Virginia, with Tennessee third at 62 points and Stanford fourth with 54.

