Defending champ UConn ready for Allen Fieldhouse and showdown with Kansas

Defending national champion UConn is preparing to visit Allen Fieldhouse for a top-five showdown with Kansas. The fourth-ranked Huskies have looked good during an unbeaten start, including wins over Indiana and No. 16 Texas to win the Saatva Empire Classic. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks, who fell from No. 1 after a loss to fourth-ranked Marquette at the Maui Invitational, bounced back to beat No. 10 Tennessee in the third-place game of the holiday tournament.

