Defending champ UConn ready for Allen Fieldhouse and showdown with Kansas

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
UConn's center Donovan Clingan (32) looks to shoot over New Hampshire forward Clarence Daniels, right, as New Hampshire forward Jaxson Baker, left, defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

Defending national champion UConn is preparing to visit Allen Fieldhouse for a top-five showdown with Kansas. The fourth-ranked Huskies have looked good during an unbeaten start, including wins over Indiana and No. 16 Texas to win the Saatva Empire Classic. The fifth-ranked Jayhawks, who fell from No. 1 after a loss to fourth-ranked Marquette at the Maui Invitational, bounced back to beat No. 10 Tennessee in the third-place game of the holiday tournament.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.