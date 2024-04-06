Defending champ Tiafoe, top-seeded Shelton advance to U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship final

HOUSTON (AP) — Defending champion Frances Tiafoe and top-seeded Ben Shelton have advanced to the finals of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. Tiafoe defeated Luciano Darderi 6-2, 7-6 (2) in the semifinals on Saturday. Shelton rallied after losing his first set to beat Tomas Martin Etchevarry 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe is looking to become the tournament’s first back-to-back winner since Steve Johnson did it in 2017 and 2018. It is Shelton’s first ATP final on clay.

