Defending champ South Dakota State dominates Montana 35-18 in FCS 2nd round

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and two-time defending national champion South Dakota State dominated Montana 35-18 in a second-round FCS playoff game. While Gronowski was leading an offense that piled up 399 yards, the third-seeded Jackrabbits’ defense held the 14th-seeded Grizzlies to 306 yards — but 160 came on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives after the lead reached 35-3. Adam Bock contributed a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter. South Dakota State, which beat Montana 23-3 in the national championship game in January, is home next weekend against sixth-seed Incarnate Word. Keali’i Ah Yat was 19 of 32 for 231 yards but had two critical interceptions for Montana.

