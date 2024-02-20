Defending champ Norrie moves into Rio Open second round

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Cameron Norrie has started his defense of the Rio Open title by beating Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 6-3, 6-2. The Briton says, “This is a special place for me, I won my biggest title last year here.” Norrie upset Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 final and both are seeded to make the final again. The second-seeded Norrie will face Chile’s Tomás Barrios Vera next. Also, fourth-seeded player Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina won.

