Defending champ Medvedev, No. 1 seed Alcaraz advance to Miami Open quarterfinals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Defending Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev won his 350th career match to move into the quarterfinals for a fourth straight year, beating Dominik Koepfer. Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz also advanced with ease in a win over No. 23 seed Lorenzo Musetti in less than 90 minutes on Tuesday. Medvedev goes for victory No. 351 on Wednesday against Nicolas Jarry, the No. 22 seed who ousted No. 7 seed Casper Ruud. Alcaraz will play No. 11 seed Grigor Dimitrov, who beat No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz.

