Defending champ Marie Bouzkova loses at Prague Open to unseeded Jaqueline Cristian

PRAGUE (AP) — Jaqueline Cristian has upset top-seeded Marie Bouzková 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to eliminate the defending champion in the first round of the Prague Open. The unseeded Romanian beat the Czech player for the fist time in their four encounters. Another unseeded player, Viktoria Hrunčáková of Slovakia, rallied to beat seventh-seeded Xinyu Wang of China 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). In an all-Ukrainian match, eighth-seeded Kateryna Baindl defeated Dayana Yastremska in three sets.

