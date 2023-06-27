Defending champ Kvitova withdraws from Eastbourne citing fatigue

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Defending champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the Eastbourne International citing fatigue. No. 9-ranked Kvitova won her 31st WTA singles title on Sunday in Berlin. The two-time Wimbledon champion was due to start her Eastbourne defense against Jelena Ostapenko, whom she beat in last year’s final. Ostapenko won the 2021 title and the Birmingham trophy on Sunday. Kvitova followed the exit of Wimbledon titleholder Elena Rybakina on Monday. Rybakina was the top seed but withdrew because of a viral illness. The field is newly led by No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia and includes four others in the top 10 this week: Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcikova.

