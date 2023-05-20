Defending champ Justin Thomas makes cut on number at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Defending PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas had to scramble to simply make the cut at Oak Hill. Thomas survived the cut by holing an 8-foot putt for bogey on the par-4 18th to finish at 5-over 145 through two rounds. Former PGA champions Jason Day and Jimmy Walker weren’t so fortunate. Both finished well above the cut line that slashed the 156-player field to 76. Talor Gooch also missed the cut, costing him a chance at an automatic invitation to the U.S. Open. Gooch entered the week ranked 63rd in the world. The top 60 after this week get into the U.S. Open field.

