Defending champ Jonas Vingegaard fit to compete at Tour de France

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard has recovered in time to defend his title although there are still doubts about his ability to be competitive. Vingegaard was in a high-speed, multi-rider crash in Spain in April and sustained a broken collarbone and ribs and a collapsed lung. The Danish rider’s Visma-Lease a Bike says he will be on the starting line next week when the race kicks off from Italy. His teammate Wout van Aert, who broke his collarbone and ribs in March in another crash, will also race in support of Vingegaard. The Tour starts on June 29 in Florence.

