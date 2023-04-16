Defending champ Joey Logano will start last at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will start at the back of the field for Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway. Logano’s crew discovered a water tank leak, forcing repairs on the car leading to an unapproved adjustment that automatically forces drivers to the rear. Logano will start 36th. Ryan Preece will start on the pole, one of four Stewart-Haas Racing cars in the top seven along with Aric Almirola in third, Chase Briscoe fourth and Kevin Harvick seventh. The race features the much-anticipated return of Chase Elliott, who makes his comeback after missing the last six weeks with a broken leg following a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Elliott will start 24th.

