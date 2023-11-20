Defending champ Italy qualifies for Euro 2024 after dramatic draw with Ukraine

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Italy will defend its European Championship title next year in Germany after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine is enough to secure its place. The scoreless result comes as something of a surprise after both teams create plenty of chances. Italy stays devoted to coach Luciano Spalletti’s all-action attacking style despite needing only to avoid defeat. The game is technically a home fixture for Ukraine but is played at Bayer Leverkusen’s stadium in Germany because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine could still qualify for Euro 2024 via the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.