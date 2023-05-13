Defending champ Finland downs Germany, Slovakia beats host Latvia at ice hockey worlds

By The Associated Press
Finland's team players celebrate after Mikko Lehtonen, left, scored his side's fourth goal during the group A match between Germany and Finland at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defending champion Finland has rebounded from an opening loss to the United States by overcoming Germany 4-3 at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere. Sakari Manninen had two goals for Finland, and Mikko Lehtonen and Joel Armia also scored in the Group A game. France beat Austria 2-1 in overtime and Denmark downed Hungary 3-1 in the same group. In Riga, Marek Hrivik scored the decisive goal midway through the final period for Slovakia to edge host Latvia 2-1 in Group B. Switzerland shut out Slovenia 7-0 and Kazakhstan prevailed in a shootout over Norway 4-3.

