Defending champ Alcaraz upset by Jarry in Argentina Open semis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has been upset by Nicolás Jarry of Chile 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open. Jarry has achieved the biggest win of his career. He will face hometown hope Facundo Díaz Acosta in the final on Sunday. It will be their first tour-level meeting. Alcaraz was the defending champion but hasn’t looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he did a year ago. Alcaraz hasn’t played in a final since August nor won a title since Wimbledon. Jarry will play for his fourth ATP singles title, all on clay. Díaz Acosta is entered as a wild card at a career-high ranking of 87. He defeated Argentine compatriot Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in his first tour semifinal.

