Defending 100-meter champ Marcell Jacobs comes to Olympics hoping to prove his doubters wrong

PARIS (AP) — Now that Marcell Jacobs is part of Olympic history, he knows a little bit about it, too. Part of that is knowing that if he defends his title in the 100 meters, all those doubters, naysayers and people who called him a fluke won’t have much more to say on that topic. In a prerace interview, Jacobs says it’s one thing to win at the Olympics, quite another to keep on winning after they’re over. Jacobs hasn’t won much since his victory in Tokyo but says he knows people will leave him alone if he pulls an upset over Noah Lyles and the others in the final Sunday.

