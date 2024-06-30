Defenders Ian Fray, Jordi Alba spark Inter Miami to 2-1 victory over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defenders Ian Fray and Jordi Alba scored four minutes apart late in the first half and Inter Miami held on for a 2-1 victory over Nashville SC. Neither team scored until Fray, making his second start and appearance of the season for Inter Miami (13-3-5), took a pass from defender Julian Gressel in the 40th minute and found the net for the second time. It was the third goal of his career after making seven starts and 11 appearances last season as a rookie. Gressel’s helper was his eighth of the campaign. Alba added some insurance with a spectacular long-range goal, unassisted in the 44th minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage. Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (6-6-8), unassisted in the 73rd minute to complete the scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.