Defender Sauerbrunn is sticking with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns for 1 more year

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn has signed a one-year contract that will keep her with the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League through the upcoming season. Sauerbrunn, who played on the U.S. teams that won the Women’s World Cup in both 2015 and 2019, has played for the Thorns for the past four seasons, starting in 39 of 42 appearances with the club. Terms of the contract announced Tuesday were not released.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.