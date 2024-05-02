Defender Kelley O’Hara plans to retire from soccer at the end of the NWSL season

U.S. national team defender Kelley O’Hara announced Thursday that she is retiring from soccer at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. O’Hara is a two-time Women’s World Cup winner, an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time NWSL championship winner. She’s played in the NWSL for 11 seasons and joined Gotham last year as a free agent. She’s also made 160 appearances with the national team, winning World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.