Defender Jackson Ragan to miss US exhibition vs Slovenia because of knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Defender Jackson Ragen will miss the United States’ exhibition against Slovenia on Saturday in San Antonio because of a knee injury. The 25-year-old Seattle Sounders center back aggravated a previous knee injury and is returning to his team for evaluation and treatment. Ragan was among the players on track for possible national team debuts. Twenty-three players remain in camp for the match, including 16 who have never played for the national team. The game is not on a FIFA fixture date and no Europe-based players are in camp.

