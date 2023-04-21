Defender Henry Kessler out 4 months after hamstring surgery

New England Revolution central defender Henry Kessler will be sidelined for four months after having right hamstring surgery. The 24-year-old was hurt during the first half of the game on April 8. He started New England’s first seven games. Kessler made his Major League Soccer debut in 2020 and has four goals in 79 league appearances. He has made two appearances for the U.S. national team, entering in stoppage time of the second extra time of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico and starting an exhibition that December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

