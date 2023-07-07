Defender Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea

MADRID (AP) — Veteran defender César Azpilicueta has joined Atletico Madrid after 11 seasons with Chelsea. The 33-year-old Spaniard signed a one-year contract with Atletico. He left Chelsea after making 508 appearances with the English club. Atletico also signed Caglar Soyuncu for the next four seasons. The 27-year-old Turkish defender had been playing with Leicester City. Atletico also added left back Javi Galán from Celta Vigo, which in return got Atletico’s Manu Sánchez. Midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia moved to Olympique Marseille after three seasons with Atletico. Diego Simeone’s Atletico team finished third in the Spanish league this past season.

