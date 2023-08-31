Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan

By The Associated Press
FILE - Bayern's Benjamin Pavard celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during their German Bundesliga soccer match against 1899 Hoffenheim, at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen says on Wednesday, Aug. 30 defender Benjamin Pavard will undergo medical tests at Inter Milan ahead of an expected transfer to the Italian club. Pavard would leave after four years with the German champions. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MILAN (AP) — Champions League finalist Inter Milan has acquired defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich. Pavard was a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2020. He spent four years with the German champions. He’s the second player that Inter has signed from Bayern in this transfer period after goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The transfer is reportedly worth 30 million euros ($33 million). Pavard signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

