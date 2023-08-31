Defender Benjamin Pavard transfers from Bayern Munich to Champions League finalist Inter Milan

MILAN (AP) — Champions League finalist Inter Milan has acquired defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich. Pavard was a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2020. He spent four years with the German champions. He’s the second player that Inter has signed from Bayern in this transfer period after goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The transfer is reportedly worth 30 million euros ($33 million). Pavard signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

