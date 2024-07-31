Defeated but not broken, South Sudan basketball has chance to continue its Paris Olympics odyssey

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — South Sudan came to the Paris Games riding a wave of firsts. The war-torn nation is playing in its first Olympic basketball tournament and entered this matchup with the U.S. coming off its first Olympic victory. It can add one more milestone: it’s first Olympic loss. South Sudan took the U.S. to the brink in a one-point loss exhibition loss leading up to the Games, using its speed and scrappiness to nearly upend the superior talent of the NBA stars. On Wednesday, despite a few highlights and an early flurry to briefly take the lead, South Sudan was overmatched in the rematch, losing 103-86.

