Defeated but not broken, South Sudan basketball has chance to continue its Paris Olympics odyssey

By KYLE HIGHTOWER The Associated Press
Nuni Omot, of South Sudan, shoots over Devin Booker, of the United States, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — South Sudan came to the Paris Games riding a wave of firsts. The war-torn nation is playing in its first Olympic basketball tournament and entered this matchup with the U.S. coming off its first Olympic victory. It can add one more milestone: it’s first Olympic loss. South Sudan took the U.S. to the brink in a one-point loss exhibition loss leading up to the Games, using its speed and scrappiness to nearly upend the superior talent of the NBA stars. On Wednesday, despite a few highlights and an early flurry to briefly take the lead, South Sudan was overmatched in the rematch, losing 103-86.

