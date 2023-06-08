Defaulted in doubles, Miyu Kato strikes back with mixed doubles title at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Miyu Kato left behind the disappointment of her controversial disqualification in doubles by claiming the mixed doubles title at the French Open. Kato and her women’s doubles partner were defaulted during their third-round match last week after Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck after a point. The Japanese player also forfeited all of her prize money and rankings points from women’s doubles but was allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles. She and Tim Puetz of Germany defeated 2019 U.S. Open singles champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada and Michael Venus of New Zealand 4-6, 6-4 10-6 in the mixed doubles final.

