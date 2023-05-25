Deep trouble: Punchless Guardians being ‘tested’ by inept offense that has team in worrisome slump

CLEVELAND (AP) — The magic that made the Cleveland Guardians so special last season has disappeared. Ranked last offensively in virtually every statistical category, the defending AL Central champions are seven games under .500 for the first time since 2015. There are problems up and down Cleveland’ lineup, which doesn’t produce enough runs. The Guardians have already been shut out six times this season and their 30 homers in 49 games is their poorest output in that span since 1991. The silver lining is that they play in a winnable division and there is still time for a turnaround.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.