Deep defensive front allows for frequent rotation as No. 3 Florida State emulates championship model

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Star defensive end Jared Verse is off to a slow start for No. 3 Florida State. He has just two tackles and two quarterback hurries in two games. Verse has drawn double teams and attention from opponents. So far, his teammates have stepped up. Florida State had four sacks in the season-opening win over LSU and tacked on two more last week against Southern Miss, which scored just three points in the first half against the first-team defense. The Seminoles open ACC play at Boston College on Saturday.

