Deep bullpen gives the Guardians a massive postseason weapon and October advantage

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians are counting on their bullpen to be as dominant in October as its been all year. Cleveland’s relievers led the majors in ERA and virtually every statistical category in 2024. Anchored by All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase, the group has grown into one of the best ever assembled. Clase led the AL with 47 saves, is and the team’s career saves leader. He has converted 34 straight since May. First-year manager Stephen Vogt has leaned on his bullpen throughout the year. That’s not expected to change as the AL Central champions await the winner of the Detroit-Houston series. Cleveland will open the ALDS on Saturday.

