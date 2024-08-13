DeeDee Hagemann transfers from Michigan State to Memphis for her final season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeeDee Hagemann has transferred to Memphis for her final season after being a three-year starter at Michigan State. Hagemann averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 assists per game last season and was named to the All-Big Ten second team. Hagemann started all 30 games at guard last season and led the Big Ten with a Michigan State-record 2.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. She shot 41% on 3-pointers and 76.5% on free throws.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.