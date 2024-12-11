Deebo Samuel says frustration led to now-deleted social media post about lack of opportunities

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The least productive four-game stretch of Deebo Samuel’s career sent the frustrated wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers to social media. In a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Samuel tried to give an explanation on why he has gained only 97 yards from scrimmage the past four games as the big plays that made him an All-Pro in 2021 are no longer coming. He said he wasn’t struggling but was just not getting the ball. Samuel said he was a “little frustrated” and his coaches and teammates say they want to get him more opportunities.

