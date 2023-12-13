Deebo Samuel rebounds from self-described ‘awful’ season to star for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Deebo Samuel can be his own harshest critic, as evidenced by his description of his 2022 season for the San Francisco 49ers as “awful.” No one would say that about the way Samuel has been playing of late this season as he has regained the form that made him one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers in 2021 and has helped carry San Francisco to the top of the NFC standings. Samuel has 288 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns the last two games.

