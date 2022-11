Deebo Samuel goes home to SC to inspire, motivate kids

Deebo Samuel spends plenty of time going back to his hometown for a purpose. The All-Pro wide receiver grew up in a tough environment in South Carolina. Football became his path to success. Samuel played at Chapman High School in Inman, then was a star at the University of South Carolina and was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He says he goes back to “show the kids there’s still hope, there’s a chance.” Samuel’s breakout season in 2021 helped him get a three-year contract worth $71.55 million.

