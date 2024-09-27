Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams are both questionable for the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got mixed injury news, with star receiver Deebo Samuel practicing for a second straight day and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sitting out with a sore toe. Samuel had been expected to miss “a couple” of games after injuring his calf in a Week 2 loss at Minnesota but made it back to practice on a limited basis this week and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Williams missed practice Friday after reporting that his toe was sore following the previous day’s practice and will be also be questionable for Sunday.

