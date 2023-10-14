Dee Willliams returns punt for go-ahead TD, No. 19 Tennessee beats Texas A&M 20-13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dee Williams returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put No. 19 Tennessee ahead for the first time and the Volunteers shut down Texas A&M the rest of the way in a 20-13 victory Saturday. Vols punter Jackson Ross backed up the Aggies to the 1, with a three-and-out setting up Williams for the pivotal return. Jaylen Wright rushed for 136 yards for the Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). The victory was sealed when Gabe Jeudy-Lalley picked off a pass and returned it to the A&M 6 to set up a field goal. Max Johnson threw two interceptions for Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2).

