Dedovic helps Serbia beat the US 10-6 in the men’s water polo semifinals at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Nikola Dedovic scored four times and Serbia beat the U.S. 10-6 in the semifinals of the men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics, ending the Americans’ surprising run. Serbia is trying to become the third men’s team to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. Just like in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, it has moved to another level after a shaky start in group play. Dusan Mandic was shut out by the U.S. after he entered with a tournament-best 25 goals. But Serbia captain Nikola Jaksic scored three times, and Radoslav Filipovic made 10 saves.

