Declan Rice takes England captaincy on 50th appearance and ready to ‘deliver history’ at Euro 2024

The milestones are coming around quickly for Declan Rice. Firstly there was the first trophy of his career when he won the Europa Conference League with West Ham in May. Then came a big-money move to a leading European team when Arsenal paid $138 million for his services in July. On Tuesday there’s what he says will be a “pinch-me moment” when he leads England out as a captain in his 50th appearance for his country. Next on his to-do list is helping to end England’s nearly 60-year wait for a trophy by winning the upcoming European Championship. Rice says England is “close” and “capable of going to Germany to deliver history.”

