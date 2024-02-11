Declan Rice returns to haunt West Ham as Arsenal powers to 6-0 win. Saka gains some redemption

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Declan Rice, puts his hands up, but does not celebrate after scoring his sides 6th goal against his former club, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Declan Rice has marked his return to former club West Ham by scoring a brilliant long-range strike and setting up two first-half goals in Arsenal’s 6-0 win in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka also scored two goals to gain some redemption after missing a crucial penalty in the same fixture last season. Rice was jeered relentlessly by many West Ham fans clearly still unhappy that he chose to move to Arsenal for a reported 105 million pounds (then $138 million) in July. The England midfielder helped to condemn his first club to one of its worst-ever losses. West Ham conceded four times in a 10-minute spell before halftime and that sparked a mass exodus by home fans.

