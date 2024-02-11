Declan Rice returns to haunt West Ham as Arsenal powers to 6-0 win. Saka gains some redemption

LONDON (AP) — Declan Rice has marked his return to former club West Ham by scoring a brilliant long-range strike and setting up two first-half goals in Arsenal’s 6-0 win in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka also scored two goals to gain some redemption after missing a crucial penalty in the same fixture last season. Rice was jeered relentlessly by many West Ham fans clearly still unhappy that he chose to move to Arsenal for a reported 105 million pounds (then $138 million) in July. The England midfielder helped to condemn his first club to one of its worst-ever losses. West Ham conceded four times in a 10-minute spell before halftime and that sparked a mass exodus by home fans.

