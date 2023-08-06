DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf win in style with a 58 at Greenbrier

By The Associated Press
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC yells on the 10th hole during the second round of LIV Golf tournament at The Greenbrier, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in White Sulfur Springs, W.Va. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Scott Taetsch]

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has his first LIV Golf victory and his name in the record book. He shot a 58 on a rain-softened White Course at Greenbrier to win LIV Golf-Greenbrier by six shots. DeChambeau is the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58. Jim Furyk had a 58 at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa and S.H. Kim had a 58 in different events on the Japan Golf Tour. DeChambeau’s round was so amazing that he shot 58 with a bogey. He had 13 birdies. Mito Pereira finished second.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.