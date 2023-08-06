DeChambeau gets first LIV Golf win in style with a 58 at Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has his first LIV Golf victory and his name in the record book. He shot a 58 on a rain-softened White Course at Greenbrier to win LIV Golf-Greenbrier by six shots. DeChambeau is the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58. Jim Furyk had a 58 at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa and S.H. Kim had a 58 in different events on the Japan Golf Tour. DeChambeau’s round was so amazing that he shot 58 with a bogey. He had 13 birdies. Mito Pereira finished second.

