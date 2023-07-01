DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain

By The Associated Press
Captain Dustin Johnson of 4Aces GC hits his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama on Friday, June 30, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Trotman]

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is in position to finally win in the LIV Golf League. DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th at Valderrama. That gave him a 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch going into the third and final round of LIV Golf-Valderrama. Gooch had the lead for most of the second round until a bogey on his second-to-last hole. Gooch already is a two-time winner in LIV Golf. So is Brooks Koepka, and the PGA champion is right there going into the final round. Koepka shot 65 and was three shots behind.

